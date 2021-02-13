Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88. FedEx posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $18.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $19.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FDX opened at $263.00 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $251.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FedEx by 32.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in FedEx by 378.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

