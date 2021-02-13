Brokerages Expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 4,920,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,770. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

