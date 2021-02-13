Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.48 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.