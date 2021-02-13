Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 329,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,028. The company has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

