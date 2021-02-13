Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $709.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $20,495,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $9,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. 674,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,466. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $118.71.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

