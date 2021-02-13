Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $81.91

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,687 shares of company stock worth $4,850,806. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.