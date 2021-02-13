Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price at $156.40

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NVCR stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 998.21 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

