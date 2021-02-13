Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $13.06

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

