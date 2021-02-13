Brokers Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

MAS stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

