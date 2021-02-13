Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

