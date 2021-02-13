Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $111.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

