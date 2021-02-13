BT Wealth Management LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,066,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,460 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.36.

