BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -365.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,631,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

