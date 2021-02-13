Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.01 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

