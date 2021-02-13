Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

