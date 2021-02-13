Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

BG opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

