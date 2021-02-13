Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 23.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bunge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

