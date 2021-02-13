BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BWXT stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after buying an additional 161,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

