C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,754. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.