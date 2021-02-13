California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,888,000 after acquiring an additional 302,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 69.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 32,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,306,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $650,503.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $13,661,550. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.