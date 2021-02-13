California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $30,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 496.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.