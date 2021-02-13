California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,692 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

