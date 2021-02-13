California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,780 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of IDEX worth $35,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEX by 409.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in IDEX by 185.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in IDEX by 59.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $187.25. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

