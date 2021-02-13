California Public Employees Retirement System Has $34.61 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

