California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,106,413 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,106,413 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,949 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ACGL stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.