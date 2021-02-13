Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.93 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.