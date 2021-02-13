Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,027,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

