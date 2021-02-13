Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $106,782,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.82.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $465.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.13.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

