Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

