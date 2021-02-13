Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

