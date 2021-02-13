Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,452 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 349.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000.

PHB stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

