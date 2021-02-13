Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.93.

Shares of CPT opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

