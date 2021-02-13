Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.93.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

