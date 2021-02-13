Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.40.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.