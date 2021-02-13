Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) versus Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Head to Head Contrast

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Canaan alerts:

This table compares Canaan and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $204.35 million 10.00 N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.42 $28.70 million $0.58 29.28

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canaan and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions 3.23% 18.19% 7.30%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Canaan on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.