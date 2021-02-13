Canaccord Genuity Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $47.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

NYSE BDC opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

