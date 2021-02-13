Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$42.00.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.92. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$50.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

