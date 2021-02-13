Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the January 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,708.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 385,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

