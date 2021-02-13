CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 453.4% from the January 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CPMD opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

