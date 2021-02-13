CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Review

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lyft and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 9 24 0 2.73 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $59.66, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than CannaSys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.62 billion 5.06 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -5.82 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lyft beats CannaSys on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

