Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.83.

WEED opened at C$51.14 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$19.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

