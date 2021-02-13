Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.12.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

COF opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

