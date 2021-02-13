Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,087,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $118.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

