Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CPXWF stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

