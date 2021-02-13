Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.17.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $160.18.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $228,460.00. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $104,668.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,796.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,599,636 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,855,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,715,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

