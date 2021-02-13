CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.

CARG stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,269,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

