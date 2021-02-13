Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 174.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

