Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

