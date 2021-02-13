Carrie E. Hansen Sells 32,160 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,311.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

