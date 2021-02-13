Carrier Global Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.